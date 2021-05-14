Example of the embroidery workshop to learn how to hide holes or stains.

Nicole Schnellhammer 14.05.2021 14:00

Our team* consists of elderly and younger people organising an secondhand market to gather the generations. We want to help building friendships by learning new skills during clothing related workshops, which are based on sustainable topics. The event would happen in universities since they are accessible. The secondhand market can be held inside or outside and we would have tables and chairs available to set up the workshops.





Summary of the event.

Buying secondhand means sustainable consumption. We know that it is not always easy to find exactly what we need and in good condition. This is why we will offer three kinds of workshops such as embroidery, up-cycling and open workshops taught by several teachers from our team.



Our up-cycling workshops will offer different courses to learn how to turn old clothes into useful daily life objects. For instance, the participants will learn how to recycle old socks to make a reusable sponge (tawashi). The open workshop has no specific topic so people can come with their clothes and the teachers will be there to help them and share their knowledge. We designed the fitting rooms and clothes racks for the secondhand market that are stable and easily built and unbuilt by our team. After the secondhand market, people can donate their unsold clothes and our team will use them to sew pillowcases. We would sell those pillowcases to earn some money for our project.



Clothes rack and fitting room designed for the event.

To increase contact between the generations, we would organise a postcard exchange. When someone buys a piece of clothing, they can send a picture of them wearing the clothes to the seller.





Postcard exchange between the generations.