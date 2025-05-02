«Our installation features a humanoid robot suspended in a dream-like state», versprechen Gramazio Kohler.

Biennale-Countdown 2: A Robot's Dream In der von Chef-Kurator Carlo Ratti zusammengestellten Hauptschau sind auch Gramazio Kohler von der ETH und das Spin-Off MESH AG mit einer gemeinsamen Installation vertreten. 02.05.2025 14:25

Nur noch wenige Tage bleiben bis zur Eröffnung der Architekturbiennale in Venedig, und langsam wirft die Tech-Affinität des Biennale-Chefkurators Carlo Ratti ihre Schatten voraus: Wie die unterdessen publizierte Liste der Beiträge und Beiträger der Hauptaustellung vermuten lässt, liegt der Fokus dieses Jahr mehr auf (Zukunfts-)Forschung denn auf herkömmlicher Architektur. «A Robot's Dream» lautet passenderweise der Titel eines Beitrags vom Hönggerberg, genauer: vom Lehrstuhl Gramazio Kohler Research in Zusammenarbeit mit dem ETH-Spin-Off MESH. Hier beantwortet das Team unsere drei Fragen (in englisch): 1. What theme are you addressing at the Biennale? With «A Robot's Deam» we aim to address the topic of robotics in architecture, and explore how emerging technologies like humanoid robotics and robotic fabrication are reshaping construction processes, spatial perceptions, and human-machine relationships. The project reflects on future construction scenarios and the societal implications of automation in the built environment. What will your contribution look like? Our installation features a humanoid robot suspended in a dream-like state, embedded within a structure of curved, robotically assembled rebar mesh walls from the ETH Zurich's spin-off MESH AG. The mesh acts as both a structural and perceptual interface, guiding visitors' views and interactions as they engage with the robot. While observing, they will notice its delicate, sometimes anthropomorphic and sometimes alienating robotic gestures – all bodily expressions of a robot’s dream between comfort and nightmare. Why is the topic relevant in 2025? As robotics and AI increasingly influence architecture and construction, 2025 marks a critical moment to reflect on how these technologies affect human agency, craftsmanship, and spatial experience—especially as robotic animatronics begin to e...