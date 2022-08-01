The subject area Visual Communication develops competences in the pictorial mediation of information and in the creative implementation of communication, taking into account all social contexts. It encompasses work for classical and digital media, but always focuses on the conceptual and design aspects of project work. The subject area includes the Bachelor's degree in Visual Communication, the Master's degree in Visual Communication as well as research and cooperation projects.

With around 2800 students, Zurich University of the Arts is one of the leading art universities in Europe. The diverse study and research programme covers the fields of design, film, art, media, music, dance, theatre, mediation of the arts and transdisciplinarity.

Focus on Type Design and Typography, Administration and Organisation, Public Relations.

As teaching assistant, you will support the program heads as well as the responsible lecturers in the planning, preparation and implementation of the courses as well as in the follow-up, updating and further development of the content and modules. Manual and technical skills (Glyphs, Adobe CS, possibly font engineering and/or coding) are a must. Further duties include: Teaching typographic drafting as part of programme introductions as well as design assistance in self-study; post-processing and documentation of teaching results; and organisational and administrative activities relating to teaching, public relations and archiving. You will also be responsible for further tasks in the specific subject area as well as tasks in the field of studies.

We are looking for an independent, motivated and proactive person with a quick grasp of the subject and good organisational skills. You have a degree (MA, BA, diploma or equivalent) in Visual Communication, in related fields or a special interest in the subject area of visual communication and design practice. You are interested in educational issues in the field of design and in organisational tasks. Your strengths include the ability to work in a team and good oral and written communication skills in English and German, or English and French.

We offer you a versatile and varied job in the exciting and stimulating context of an internationally active art and design university. The mid-level position will enable you to gain qualifications in teaching and/or research. The position is limited to three years. An extension for two further years is possible. The conditions of employment are in accordance with the cantonal personnel legislation.

For further information, please contact Lea Michel, assistant specialist, lea.michel@zhdk.ch.

We will gladly accept your complete application documents until 22 June 2022 under the link "Apply online now" at the end of this advertisement. Please note that we only accept online applications for this position. Contact: Rahel Knöpfli, Human Resources Consultant Department of Design, Human Resources Management.

