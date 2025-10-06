Life and survival in the architectural profession: this anonymous report of a (non-)Swiss Architects member is also an open letter to everyone – in the fight for better working conditions.

(non-)Swiss Architects 06.10.2025 06:17

Hier finden Sie die deutsche Übersetzung dieses Artikels. Coming to the end of my studies in the early 2020s I was at a crossroad. I could stay where I was, a metropolitan center in Central Europe where most architectural practices in the country are based but where starting salaries can barely cover rent; I could return to my home-country, where uninspiring professional perspectives had already pushed me to leave some years prior; or I could look for another city where I could have a chance of working for a great office and start my career. I was looking for employment and had to make a fast decision about what kind of job I wished to take on. Around me everyone seemed to be placing their own bets. Some of my classmates accepted extended internships at renowned firms in Paris, Brussels or Rotterdam for less-than-ideal pay to start building a solid professional portfolio. A lucky few returned to their home-base with some kind of private commission awaiting them. Some decided to pursue further education to either increase their chances for employment down the road or perhaps with the foresight that it would be best to avoid the job-market altogether. Very few found jobs where they could cover the cost of living and afford to put aside some savings without any help from their family, a condition constantly presented to us as separating the immature student from the serious worker. Whichever predilections one may have towards architecture, we must all eventually confront ourselves with the material realities of work. To a lot of us that means realising that no matter how idealistic we may be towards the trade during our studies, there are concrete answers to be delivered at the end of each month: Is my salary properly covering rent? How much should an adult my age be saving up for emergencies? Am I able to do this for decades and maintain balance? ###Media_2### ###Media_3...