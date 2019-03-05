Der japanische Architekt Arata Isozaki gewinnt den Pritzker Preis 2019. Fotos: Pritzker Architecture Prize

Urs Honegger 05.03.2019 16:22

Isozaki wurde 1931 in Ōita auf der Insel Kyushu geboren. Zu seinen bekanntesten Werken zählen das Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, der Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, das Gebäude der Berliner Volksbank am Potsdamer Platz in Berlin und der Allianz-Tower in Mailand.





Der Allianz-Tower in Mailand (Foto: Alessandra Chemollo)

Die Jury begründet ihren Entscheid: «Clearly, he is one of the most influential figures in contemporary world architecture on a constant search, not afraid to change and try new ideas. His architecture rests on profound understanding, not only of architecture but also of philosophy, history, theory and culture. He has brought together East and West, not through mimicry or as a collage, but through the forging of new paths. He has set an example of generosity as he supports other architects and encourages them in competitions or through collaborative works. For all these reasons, the Pritzker Architecture Prize Jury has selected Arata Isozaki the 2019 Laureate.»



