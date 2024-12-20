Reading a senescent tree in Zurich; in blue, the súppliants.

Reading Trees Im Campus-Beitrag beschreibt die Master-Studentin Uxia Varela Exposito eine Methodik zur Beobachtung von Bäumen, die Landschaftsarchitektinnen hilft, Umgebungen mit und für Bäume zu gestalten (English). 20.12.2024 14:00

Text: Uxia Varela Exposito* When asked to draw a tree, most of us would instinctively depict a trunk, some branches, a canopy, and perhaps a modest network of roots. During my first courses in the Master of Science in Landscape Architecture at ETH Zürich, I developed a deep interest in observing trees, reading their past and potential future development, and translating this information into drawings. Through the MScLA program, courses like the module ‹Plant Ecology› and ‹Cartographies of Living Systems› – an elective course taught by Teresa Galí-Izard – provided the students with a base of dendrological knowledge and a methodology for analyzing trees through drawing. ###Media_1### This approach to studying trees is grounded in an understanding of their physiology, focusing on their primary and secondary growth. It starts by reading the tree’s natural logics of development through the location of meristems and their branching patterns and directions. Botanists like Hallé, Oldeman and Tomlinson were pioneers in classifying the way these parameters are expressed and combined, developing what they termed «tree architectural models.» These models represent ideal forms of growth, typically observed in trees growing under optimal conditions – such as in rainforests – that have not suffered significant disturbances. ###Media_2### Trees, however, rarely grow under perfect conditions. Factors such as water stress, pests, accidents, aging, or pruning, often disrupt their genetically determined growth patterns. As a survival strategy, the tree will then modify its development to adapt to the new challenges, with responses that vary depending on the type and degree of disturbance. By reading an actual tree through the logics of its species’ architectural model, it is often possible to distinguish between regular growth of lateral meristems, which forms branches, a...