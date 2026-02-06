Aditi Singh Thakur* 06.02.2026 14:00

The discipline of landscape architecture asks us to see land as more than its physical properties. It is a living archive of practices, beliefs, and ecological processes.

Coming from the Himalayas and studying Landscape Architecture at ETH Zurich feels like a beautiful convergence of place and perspective. It has given me a fresh perspective on a land that is deeply familiar, yet now reveals itself as a story waiting to be decoded through the sensitive lens of a landscape architect. Over the past year, I’ve realized that every lecture, every studio, somehow circles back to my hometown—reshaping how I see the land I grew up in. This summer, during a visit home, I made one such observation that I would like to share.



Located in the outer Himalayas, the district of Shimla tells a story protagonized not only by trees and soil but also by the interplay of culture, society, and shifting economies. The region’s terraced fields were once devoted to cereals — crops that could be stored through long winters when snow cut off access to fresh products. These cycles of sowing and harvest shaped not just diets but also festivals, folklore, and the seasonal rhythms of village life. Agricultural rhythms synchronized with celebrations, embedding farming into cultural traditions that continue to hold deep significance across the region. The land was not just a medium of survival; it was also a calendar of meaning.



Today, apple orchards dominate the landscape, driving an agricultural shift that has transformed both the economy and culture of the region. The organization of villages and farmers’ annual rhythms have been restructured around the phases of apple production and harvest. Old subsistence fields have been converted into revenue-generating orchards. The landscape is now tied to new infrastructures — cold storage units, packaging facilities, and export roads. In effect, the apple displaced cereals not only from the field but also from cultural imagination. Cash income replaced the security of stored grains. At first glance, apple cultivation in Shimla appears successful. The region has become a hub of high-value horticulture. Yet this economic uplift has come at a cost: fragile soils, chemical dependency, climate instability, and declining resilience. Most orchards rely heavily on pesticides and chemical fertilizers, degrading soil health over time. The widespread use of chemicals has even been linked to alarming cancer rates across Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, land management practices remain poor. Terraces are often left without adequate water channels or vegetation cover, leaving soils vulnerable to erosion during monsoon rains. Each year, large volumes of fertile topsoil are washed away, undermining the very resource on which the orchards depend.





